Toni Riordan named Realtor of the Year

Toni Riordan Photo: Contributed / Ridgefield Board Of Realtors

Toni Riordan, a sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England, has been awarded the Realtor of the Year Award for her extraordinary service to the community and her fellow realtors.

Riordan is the immediate past president of the Ridgefield Board of Realtors and currently serves on its Board of Directors.

Throughout her years as a realtor she made herself available for every activity the board took on including multiple food drives at Stop and Shop to benefit the Social Services Food Pantry, “Ringing the Bell” for the Salvation Army during the Ridgefield Holiday Stroll and pitching in to help on Ridgefield Rid Litter Day. She also spent an afternoon last December at the CT Coalition to End Homelessness in Hartford wrapping Paddington Bears, books and blankets that were distributed to children living in shelters during the holidays.

A longtime member of the Ridgefield Lions Club, Riordan is the incoming president, having served as secretary and vice president of the club. She is secretary of the Board of Directors for Lounsbury House; involved with many of the historic happenings and reenactments around town, in addition to organizing their yearly gala and Halloween party.

Riordan has also been a major force in fundraising for The Sunshine Kids, which provides group activities for children who are battling cancer, giving them an opportunity to spend time with their peers in happy circumstances such as amusement park visits, ski trips, sports activities.

“Each day she shows up making sure she can be better than she was the day before,” said John Chopourian, Riordan’s longtime business partner. “Toni strives to be a better realtor, a better business partner, a better wife, a better friend, a better citizen with her charity work, a better mom and grandmother to her stepchildren and grandchildren, a better farmer, and so on. Toni lives a life of constant improvement.”