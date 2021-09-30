Today in History

Today is Thursday, Sept. 30, the 273rd day of 2021. There are 92 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 30, 1962, James Meredith, a Black student, was escorted by federal marshals to the campus of the University of Mississippi, where he enrolled for classes the next day; Meredith’s presence sparked rioting that claimed two lives.

On this date:

In 1777, the Continental Congress — forced to flee in the face of advancing British forces — moved to York, Pennsylvania.

In 1938, after co-signing the Munich Agreement allowing Nazi annexation of Czechoslovakia’s Sudetenland, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain said, “I believe it is peace for our time.”

In 1947, the World Series was broadcast on television for the first time; the New York Yankees defeated the Brooklyn Dodgers 5-3 in Game 1 (the Yankees went on to win the Series four games to three).

In 1949, the Berlin Airlift came to an end.

In 1954, the first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus, was commissioned by the U.S. Navy.

In 1955, actor James Dean, 24, was killed in a two-car collision near Cholame, California.

In 1972, Roberto Clemente hit a double against Jon Matlack of the New York Mets during Pittsburgh’s 5-0 victory at Three Rivers Stadium; the hit was the 3,000th and last for the Pirates star.

In 1984, the mystery series “Murder, She Wrote,” starring Angela Lansbury, premiered on CBS.

In 1986, the U.S. released accused Soviet spy Gennadiy Zakharov, one day after the Soviets released American journalist Nicholas Daniloff.

In 2001, under threat of U.S. military strikes, Afghanistan’s hard-line Taliban rulers said explicitly for the first time that Osama bin Laden was still in the country and that they knew where his hideout was located.

In 2014, the first case of Ebola diagnosed in the U.S. was confirmed in a patient who had recently traveled from Liberia to Dallas. California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation’s first statewide ban on single-use plastic bags at grocery and convenience stores.

In 2017, Monty Hall, the long-running host of TV’s “Let’s Make a Deal,” died of heart failure at his home in Beverly Hills at the age of 96.

Ten years ago: A U.S. drone airstrike in Yemen killed two American members of al-Qaida, cleric Anwar al-Awlaki and recruiting magazine editor Samir Khan.

Five years ago: Alabama’s Court of the Judiciary permanently suspended state Chief Justice Roy Moore for defying federal court rulings on gay marriage, saying he had violated judicial ethics. Scottish boxer Mike Towell, 25, died after suffering severe bleeding and swelling to his brain during a televised fight against Dale Evans in Glasgow.

One year ago: Authorities in California said they had arrested and charged a man in connection with the shooting earlier in the month that wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their squad car. (Deonte Lee Murray has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.) Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced he was ending a statewide mask mandate, but the Republican governor said he would still require people to wear masks in school to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. A court approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the 2017 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 58 people dead. Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended when she was unable to play a second-round match at the French Open because of an injury.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Angie Dickinson is 90. Singer Cissy Houston is 88. Singer Johnny Mathis is 86. Actor Len Cariou is 82. Singer Marilyn McCoo is 78. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is 76. Pop singer Sylvia Peterson (The Chiffons) is 75. Actor Vondie Curtis-Hall is 71. Actor Victoria Tennant is 71. Actor John Finn is 69. Rock musician John Lombardo is 69. Singer Deborah Allen is 68. Actor Calvin Levels is 67. Actor Barry Williams is 67. Singer Patrice Rushen is 67. Actor Fran Drescher is 64. Country singer Marty Stuart is 63. Actor Debrah Farentino is 62. Former Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., is 61. Actor Crystal Bernard is 60. Actor Eric Stoltz is 60. Rapper-producer Marley Marl is 59. Country singer Eddie Montgomery (Montgomery-Gentry) is 58. Rock singer Trey Anastasio is 57. Actor Monica Bellucci is 57. Rock musician Robby Takac (Goo Goo Dolls) is 57. Actor Lisa Thornhill is 55. Actor Andrea Roth is 54. Actor Amy Landecker is 52. Actor Silas Weir Mitchell is 52. Actor Tony Hale is 51. Actor Jenna Elfman is 50. Actor Ashley Hamilton is 47. Actor Marion Cotillard is 46. Actor Christopher Jackson is 46. Actor Stark Sands is 43. Actor Mike Damus is 42. Actor Toni Trucks is 41. Former tennis player Martina Hingis is 41. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Moceanu is 40. Actor Lacey Chabert is 39. Actor Kieran Culkin is 39. Singer-rapper T-Pain is 37.