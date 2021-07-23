To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go KATHY GANNON, Associated Press July 23, 2021 Updated: July 23, 2021 2:12 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this July 14, 2021 file photo, supporters of the Taliban carry their signature white flags after the Taliban said they seized the Afghan border town of Spin Boldaka across from the town of Chaman, Pakistan. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Tariq Achakzai/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering to mobilize local militias across the country to try to stem the tide of the latest Taliban gains, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the negotiation team gestures while speaking during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Shaheen said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this July 5, 202 file photo, an Afghan soldier plays a guitar that was left behind after the American military departed Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE In this June 25, 2021 file photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is seated after his meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this July 17, 2021 file photo, new Afghan Army Special Forces attend their graduation ceremony after a three-month training program at the Kabul Military Training Center, in Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 FILE - In this May 8, 2021 file photo, Afghan men try to identify bodies at a hospital after a deadly bomb explosion near a school west of Kabul, Afghanistan. In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, July 22, 2021, Suhail Shaheen, Afghan Taliban spokesman and a member of the Taliban negotiation team, said the insurgent movement does not want to monopolize power, but there won't be peace until there is a new, negotiated government in Kabul and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is removed. Shaheen said women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next in a country on the precipice.