Tito Jackson looking to prove doubters wrong with new music

This July 24, 2019 photo shows Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song “One Way Street.” (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) less This July 24, 2019 photo shows Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, posing for a portrait in Los Angeles to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song “One Way Street.” (Photo by ... more Photo: Mark Von Holden, Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Photo: Mark Von Holden, Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Tito Jackson looking to prove doubters wrong with new music 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tito Jackson of the famed Jackson 5 says he purposely held back from pursuing a solo career because he wanted to focus more on raising his three sons.

Now, Jackson is ready to step into the spotlight and show doubters that he is more than just a backup singer. He recently released a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." He says he's working on a sophomore album that is expected to be released next year.

Jackson says he still feels motivated to prove doubters wrong after NBA superstar-turned sports analyst Charles Barkley dissed his talents as a supporting cast member in a 2010 remark.

The Jacksons have a concert tour in Europe.

The Jackson 5 included Tito Jackson and brothers Jermaine, Marlon, Jackie and future superstar Michael.