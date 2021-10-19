Titans stop Allen on 4th down, hang on to beat Bills 34-31 TERESA M. WALKER, AP Pro Football Writer Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 12:01 a.m.
1 of15 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard run against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) makes a catch over Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard runs back an intercepted pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan gives the thumbs up sign as he is taken off the field after being injured against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) is congratulated by Devin Singletary (26) after Diggs scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs 76 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Singer Sheryl Crow serves as the Honorary 12th Titan before an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Zaleski/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills' four-game winning streak.
The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans 3 on their final possession and could have sent the game to overtime with a field goal, but instead went for the win — and didn't execute.
