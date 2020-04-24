Tips on how to become more resilient during turbulent times

Synonyms for resiliency are buoyancy, elasticity and flexibility. According to University of Virginia professor Tim Davis, “resilience isn’t something that is innate or God-given. It’s not like eye color or height.”

Research shows that resilience is a trait developed over time, forged in times of crisis, not times of comfort. We can ask ourselves how we want to develop our resiliency during this turbulent time.

Here are some suggestions: Put yourself on a daily schedule, which provides a sense of control and mastery of your actions. Reframing thoughts helps, too. “I am safe at home” is a more positive way to think about this situation than “I am stuck at home.” Think about times earlier in life when you dealt with uncertainty, which reminds you that you’ve weathered storms before and will again.

Stay social — physical distancing is not the same as social isolation. The phone is great for one-on-one conversations, while Zoom is handy for small groups of friends or relatives.

Strengthen your gratitude muscle by writing down three things you are thankful for each day. People tend to get better at the skills they practice, and resiliency is no different than the other skills we need to get through life.

Lili Schroppe