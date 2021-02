IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman and her adult son were identified as participants in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after the FBI received a tip from one of the family's longtime acquaintances, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media and surveillance video at the Capitol also confirmed that Deborah Sandoval and Salvador Sandoval Jr. were part of the mob that illegally entered the building, an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.