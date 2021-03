Tina: The ancient tortoise

Ok, she’s not really ancient nor a tortoise! But she is a calico colored tortoiseshell cat and a bit older than many of the kitties we get here at ROAR.

Tina is the epitome of a little old lady. At 11-years-old, she’s been around for some time and she’s not afraid to let you know. As soon as you meet her, she’ll offer you love and snuggles. Her demeanor will win you over in an instant and she will sit in your lap for hours. She will also be sure to tell you that she does not want to get up. Her grouchy attitude comes out when you disturb her slumber, but it’s all talk.

It took her no time at all to adjust to our cat room, even with quite a few new and some seasoned roommates there. She doesn’t seem to love being around the other cats, but she just makes herself known and then carries on with her own business - seeking out the next comfy lap for pets and brushing. Because of this, she would probably be happier in a house where she is the only pet, but this isn’t a necessity at this time.

Tina is eligible for our Senior for Senior program and is spayed, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.