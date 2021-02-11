Timeline: Yemen war began in 2014 when Houthis seized Sanaa Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 1:10 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, Hawthi Shiite rebels chant slogans at the compound of the army's First Armored Division, after they took it over, in Sanaa, Yemen.
FILE - In this photo provided by Yemen's Presidency Office on Sept. 25, 2014, Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi delivers a speech in his office at Presidential Palace on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of North Yemen's the September 26, 1962 revolution in Sanaa, Yemen.
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2015 file photo, smoke rises after an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition on an army base in Sanaa, Yemen.
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file photo, people inspect the aftermath of a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen.
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2020 file photo, people run following an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed.
CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. The attack came just a few days after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would end its support for the Saudi-led coalition’s war against the Houthi rebels.
Yemen’s war began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates and other countries, entered the war alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government in March 2015. The war has killed some 130,000 people and driven the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of famine.