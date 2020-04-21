Time to wear masks! With 134 cases, 20 deaths, town may be nearing plateau

Masks and face coverings are now mandatory and Ridgefield’s Emergency Management director says the town may be nearing the plateau as the number of COVID-19 cases counted in town crept up from Monday’s 140 to 143 on Tuesday, April 21. The number of known deaths attributed to the disease in Ridgefield held steady at 20 from Monday to Tuesday.

Here is the town’s Tuesday afternoon release:

RIDGEFIELD, CT; APRIL 21, 2020: First Selectman Rudy Marconi stresses the importance of wearing face coverings in public in compliance with the governor’s executive order currently in effect.

This requires everyone, including workplace employees, to wear face coverings in public wherever it isn’t possible to maintain six-foot social distancing such as in grocery stores and pharmacies. (This does not apply to anyone for whom doing so would be contrary to his or her health or safety because of a medical condition).

Here are today’s updates:

Health Director Ed Briggs reports that the number of active COVID-19 cases is 143 and the current death toll remains at 20. According to Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons, this is a cumulative number and not a list of active infections. It sometimes disagrees with the state numbers because the town health director does a “deep dive” making sure there are no redundancies or other inaccuracies in reporting.

Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons says that because people have been practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings when social distancing can't be maintained, and cooperating in every way possible to stop the spread of the virus, he as well as state and regional officials believe we are approaching the plateau, if not already on it. He stresses that we should continue to do what we are doing.

The upcoming Board of Selectmen’s meeting will be held Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. via a zoom webinar. You must pre-register to join by going to: to www.ridgefieldct.org and click on the town calendar or the BOS meeting notification. Go to the agenda link and you will see registration link at the bottom, or go to:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7mbBUdMVQ1eqLnqJ258HcA

Ridgefielders are asked to learn the proper way to remove and discard gloves (www.cdc.gov How to Remove Gloves). Properly removed gloves are safe to be discarded in trash bins or taken home to throw away.

Emergency Management Director Dick Aarons wants people to know that the CTAlert system is used as a public warning system for information that the public needs to know immediately. This is different from daily updates from the Office of Emergency Management and the First Selectman which are timely, but not necessarily urgent.

There is a link on the town website for those who would like to contribute to Ridgefield based organizations.

The State of Connecticut is partnering with the developers of the How We Feel app in an effort to anonymously provide scientists with critical health information needed to understand the spread of COVID-19. Available to download for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store, it is supported by a nonprofit organization and does not require logging in or the sharing of any personal details, such as name or email address.

In addition to being available to download to mobile devices, users can also complete the survey through a web version available at howwefeel.app.to

Stay home, stay safe, stay healthy.