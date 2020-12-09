Tilly is a cat who needs a special person

Photo: ROAR Donofrio Animal Shelter / Contributed Photo

How would you like to be a mentor to an adorable 10-month old kitten?

Tilly had a momentous beginning in her young life. She was part of a hoarding situation with 36 other cats. She's shy, sweet and loving, but didn't get the individual attention from a caring human to make her feel comfortable and safe. She's just scared - not feral!

This is where a special person will step in and guide her along to be a happy and confident little cat. She needs to develop a strong kitten and human connection.

We are hoping that "special someone" will have the time to teach her step by step how to live in a warm and snuggly household. Because she's so tentative about new things, a quiet and calm home would help her grow into a curious and playful little girl. She's more than earned a wonderful life!

Tilly is an adorable black cat, with big golden eyes and a glossy black coat. She's been spayed and is up to date with her vaccinations.

Visit the ROAR-Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at the website www.roar-ridgefield.org for NEW information about adoption policies and procedures. ROAR is located at 45 South St. Please call 203-438-0158 to schedule an appointment.