Tiger narrowly beats out Unicorn in library’s mascot election

The Mascot Election at Ridgefield Library has three qualified candidates seeks voter approval.

The votes are in, and the new children’s library mascot is… Tiger!

Unicorn and Octopus will be joint vice mascots. It was a very close race towards the end: 38 votes for write-in candidates (Dog and Wild Thing were the most popular), 139 votes for Octopus, 202 for Unicorn, and 209 for Tiger!

In need of some snuggles? All three are now out in the children’s play area, according to Children’s Librarian Shay Glass, and Mascot Tiger is ready to make good on her campaign promise.