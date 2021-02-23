Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after California car crash STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 3:34 p.m.
In this an aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV video, a vehicle rest on it's side after rollover involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said. (KABC-TV via AP)
11 of14 FILE - Tiger Woods, left, gives his son Charlie a fist bump after Charlie made a putt on the 12th green during a practice round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament,\ in Orlando, Fla., in this Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, file photo. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Tiger Woods smiles during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, in this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, file photo. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Lee Jin-man/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said. His condition wasn't yet clear.
Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.