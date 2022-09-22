Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20 OMER FAROOQ, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 9:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 A man jumps a railing to take a break as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Earlier in the day 20 people were injured here in a stampede when sales of tickets opened. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Police personnel stand guard as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Earlier in the day 20 people were injured here in a stampede when sales of tickets opened. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Earlier in the day 20 people were injured here in a stampede when sales of tickets opened. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A security person stands guard as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Earlier in the day 20 people were injured here in a stampede when sales of tickets opened. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 People line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Earlier in the day 20 people were injured here in a stampede when sales of tickets opened. Mahesh Kumar A/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Twenty people were injured in a stampede when thousands of people thronged counters selling tickets for an India-Australia Twenty20 cricket match in southern India, police said on Thursday.
The crush of cricket enthusiasts occurred as the tickets sale started at three counters at the Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state.