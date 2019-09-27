Thursdays in October: Ridgefield Press will be at Lounsbury House

The Ridgefield Press offices might have moved from Bailey Avenue to Danbury, but the newspaper’s staff is eager to meet with readers in town and hear their feedback.

That’s why Press editor Steve Coulter will be at the Lounsbury House every Thursday in October from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coulter will be located in the back left office space on the second floor of the building. He will be there to provide visitors copies of that week’s Press and answer any questions.

“We’ve held two community events at Lounsbury, and what we’ve heard is loud and clear: Our readers want The Ridgefield Press in Ridgefield,” Coulter said. “These Thursday sessions are the best solution to that problem, and we couldn’t thank Suzanne Brennan and her staff enough for offering the space to us.”

For those who can’t make the Thursday sessions, Coulter said he’s open to finding another time and place during the week for readers to check in and offer input.

“Right now, we’re going to try Thursdays and see how it goes leading up to election season,” he said. “Wednesday afternoons after deadline is a possibility, as are Friday mornings. We’ll adjust based on what readers want.”

In addition to Lounsbury House, Coulter said he works at the library during the week — and on some weekends. He can also be found at Steve’s Bagels or Tazza on Main Street.

“Mack (Reid) and I grew up in Ridgefield and we both still live here,” he said. “The perception is that we’ve left town. That’s not the case. We love Ridgefield and we’re committed to being here for our readers whenever they need us.”

Any questions or suggestions can be emailed to news@theridgefieldpress.com.

Lounsbury House is located at 316 Main St.