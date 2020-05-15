Thrift shop decides to keep doors closed a little longer

With Connecticut beginning its limited reopening on May 20, including careful reopening of retail establishments, we have been fielding a number of calls and emails from people wondering when the Ridgefield Thrift Shop will be open for business. While we would like nothing more than seeing the smiling faces of our volunteers and loyal customers back in the store, we have decided to keep our doors closed a while longer. Rest assured, we are working to facilitate a carefully thought-out plan to open our store. We will continue to monitor the situation, and plan accordingly as the situation evolves.

Yet even as our doors remain closed, our friends and neighbors throughout the community will be slowly reopening. They are working hard to follow the specified state guidelines, and adjusting to the “new normal.” Please consider these businesses that need your support as we move forward. We hope you also will remember the many local nonprofit organizations that have been impacted as well. Many were forced to temporarily suspend their operations, while others have worked tirelessly as their organizations have been called on as never before to support residents hard-hit by the recent economy.

We have been overwhelmed with love and support from our community and want to continue serving you in what we believe is the safest way possible. We eagerly await the day when we can once again open our doors for shopping and accept the donations you’ve been compiling during these weeks at home. Until then, stay safe, stay healthy, and take care of one another. We will get there, but for now we just need to wait a bit longer.

Please follow the Ridgefield Thrift Shop on Facebook or Instagram for further news and updates.

Diana Arfine