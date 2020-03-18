Thrift Shop grant aids Ridgefield Historical Society

The Ridgefield Historical Society board of directors has acknowledged with gratitude the receipt of a 2020 grant from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. The board added that it appreciates the Thrift Shop’s continuing support of the society’s work.

Funding will be used to buy additional archival mobile shelving to be installed in our vault, which provides a controlled and protected environment for historical documents, photographs and other materials donated to the Historical Society.

For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.