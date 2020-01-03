Ridgefield Thrift Shop accepting application for 2020 grants

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop is now accepting applications for 2020 grants. The shop supports 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with specific projects or needs that directly benefit the residents of Ridgefield and the surrounding communities. Local organizations are invited to apply. In 2019, the thrift shop donated $500,000 to more than 70 local groups.

For more information on the grant process, or to download the application, visit www.ridgefieldthriftshop.com. Applicants can complete the application and email it to grants.rts@gmail.com, send it to Ridgefield Thrift Shop, 21B Governor Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877, or drop it off at the shop.

All 2020 grant applications must be received by Jan. 31.