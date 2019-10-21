Thrift Shop: Winter wonderland opens Nov. 2

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. In the basement, at least!

All year long we collect holiday decor in the lower level of the shop. Ornaments, Christmas trees, seasonal dishes, cookie tins, toys, candles, stockings. You name it, we have it. Lots of it!

Generous donors start bringing us their leftover holiday items just days after the holiday has ended. Since last December, we have been collecting the offerings. Rows upon rows of bins contain everything from beautiful Spode Christmas china, to sparkling lights, tree toppers, classic holiday DVDs and books, rare vintage Shiny Brite ornaments and collectibles, and yes, ugly Christmas sweaters. The collection has grown, and with the holidays right around the corner, the elves have been busy in the basement, sorting and pricing the decor.

It’s a herculean effort to get the hoards of merchandise ready for display. At “ornament pricing parties,” volunteers carefully arrange the assorted ornaments on beautiful displays, or sort and price glass balls by color and size, all the while enjoying holiday music playing in the background. With thousands of ornaments on hand, it takes dozens of volunteer hours to get the job done. Other volunteers have tested lights, priced toys (many brand new!), designed festive floral arrangements and wreaths, assembled trees, organized piles of cards, bows, and wrapping, and bundled pine cones and garland ready for display.

Christmas villages are finally sorted. Stockings are waiting to be hung. Menorahs are ready for lighting. Let the festivities begin!

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the store will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Doors open at 10 a.m. — get there early for the best selection!

Diana Arfine