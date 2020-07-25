Three sentenced in New Hampshire after fentanyl bust

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office has announced that three people have been sentenced for their role in a scheme to bring several pounds of fentanyl into the state.

Joseph Grasso, 38, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was sentenced earlier this week to 10 to 20 years in the New Hampshire State Prison, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said.

Trevor Phillips, 28, of Manchester was also sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison and Margaret Herrmann, 34, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was sentenced to 2 to 5 years. Grasson and Phillips can reduce their sentences if they are recommended for drug treatment and complete it.

The trio were arrested last year after a two-month investigation that involved the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force conducting several undercover purchases of fentanyl from them.

The investigation found that Phillips had a connection to a buyer of large quantities of fentanyl, Grasso had a connection to an out-of-state buyer and Herrmann provided her vehicle for drug sales, acted as a lookout and provided financing.