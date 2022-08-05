3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 4:14 a.m.
4 of9 The ship Navi-Star carrying a load of corn starts its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war had blocked most exports, so the July 22 deal aimed to ease food security around the globe. World food prices have been soaring in a crisis blamed on the war, supply chain problems and COVID-19. Nina Lyashonok/AP Show More Show Less
ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports and are headed to Turkey for inspection, Turkey's defense ministry said Friday, evidence that a U.N.-backed deal is working to export Ukrainian grain that has been trapped by Russia's invasion.
The three ships are loaded with over 58,000 tons of corn. Much of the grain that Ukraine exports is used as animal feed, experts say.
ZEYNEP BILGINSOY