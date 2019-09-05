Three million dollar homes sold in Ridgefield this week

Eleven houses and two condominiums worth a total of $8,847,250 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3. Ridgefield property transfers include:

256 Spring Valley Road: John and Lisa Thompson to Michael and Melinda Brown of New Milford, Aug. 28, $685,000.

193 Neds Mountain Road: Anna-Marie Kellen LLC of New York, New York, to Christopher and Sarah Elaine Clark of Old Greenwich, Aug. 28, $760,000.

34 Tanglewood Court: Bank of New York Mellon of Salt Lake City, Utah, to Andrew and Mariah Okrongly, Aug. 28, $409,500.

44 Pumping Station Road: Richard and Tricia Gunther to Steven and Catherine Scholl of Montebello, N.Y., Aug. 28, $1,050,000.

1 Cook Close (Fox Hill): Gina Keidong of Carmel, N.Y. to Kim Hunter of Danbury, Aug. 28, $182,000.

7 First Lane: Arnold and Jennifer DiLaura to David and Blaire Berman of Greenwich, Aug. 28, $623,750.

128 Silver Spring Road (Lot 1): Thomas Sturges Construction LLC of Golf Lane to Scott and Anne Tasch, Aug. 28, $1,587,000.

68 Bloomer Road: Jennifer Reid of South Naples, Fla. to Timothy and Katharine Dougherty of Interlochen, Mich., Aug. 29, $667,500.

35 North Salem Road: Marion Roth of Brookfield to Joachim and Stacey Petzold, Aug. 30, $625,000.

12 Marys Lane: Mary Jo Costabile of South Kingston to Marjorie Madan and Michelle Fontaine, Aug. 30, $475,000.

210 Tackora Trail: Robert and Andrea Calabro to Amanda and Dante Berardi of Avon, Aug. 30, $1,032,500.

9 Still Hollow Place: US Bank National Association Trust of Higlands Ranch, Colo. to David and Nicole Imm of Yorktown, N.Y., Aug. 30, $565,000.

2 Orange Lane (Fox Hill): Edward and Natalie Pysa of Naples, Fla. to Amanda Bendek, Sept. 3, $185,000.