Three homes sold in Ridgefield last week

A single-family home at 10 Nutmeg Ridge sold for $550,000 last week in Ridgefield.

Three houses at a total of $1,739,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25. Ridgefield property transfers include:

10 Nutmeg Ridge: Trust of Joseph Walsh of Greenwich to Somang and Linda Kim of Landsdale, Pa., Sept. 18, $550,000.

363 Bennett’ s Farm Road: Elizabeth Bittick to Anthony Daroqui of Port Chester, N.Y., Sept. 23, $380,000.

16 Sprucewood Lane: Peter and Maryann Hill of Danbury to Jesse and Katherine Stone, Sept. 25, $809,000.