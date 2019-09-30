https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Three-homes-sold-in-Ridgefield-last-week-14478590.php
Three homes sold in Ridgefield last week
Three houses at a total of $1,739,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Sept. 18 to Sept. 25. Ridgefield property transfers include:
10 Nutmeg Ridge: Trust of Joseph Walsh of Greenwich to Somang and Linda Kim of Landsdale, Pa., Sept. 18, $550,000.
363 Bennett’ s Farm Road: Elizabeth Bittick to Anthony Daroqui of Port Chester, N.Y., Sept. 23, $380,000.
16 Sprucewood Lane: Peter and Maryann Hill of Danbury to Jesse and Katherine Stone, Sept. 25, $809,000.
