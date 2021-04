Contributed photo

Three little kitties at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter (45 South St., Ridgefield) are looking for their “fur-ever” homes.

Valentina is a year old and super sweet. Her coloring is a mix of white and a soft brownish gray. Though a little shy, she’s curious enough to check out her surroundings and head back to her human for some attention. She would, however, do best in a home without other cats or dogs.