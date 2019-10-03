Three car crash in Ridgefield sends one to hospital

A three-car accident at the intersection of Maple Shade Road and North Salem Road (Route 116) sent one person to Danbury Hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 3:12 p.m.

The Ridgefield Fire Department responded to the scene with an engine and an ambulance, treating one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Ridgefield fire police helped assist with traffic which had backed up in both directions on the state highway.