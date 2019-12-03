Three Ridgefielders perform at regional Irish Dance championships

The New England Regional Irish Dance Championships, also known as the “Oireachtas,” were recently held in Hartford.

Local dancers brought home three World Championship qualifying positions, seven National Championship qualifying positions, three podium placing traditional set positions, and three top placing teams.

Lucy Lowman of Ridgefield was one of three dancers who qualified for the North American Irish Dance Championships to be held in Nashville in July.

Additionally, Ridgefield local Caroline Pickett earned a top 10 medal in the ceili championship and Mairead Luhman, also from Ridgefield, earned a solo round medal.

For information, visit ashurstirishdance.com or call 203-928-0689.