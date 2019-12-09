Three Ridgefield homes sell week after Thanksgiving

386 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Three houses worth a total of $1,573,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. Ridgefield property transfers include:

386 Barrack Hill Road: Wei Ding of Bayside, N.Y., to Erica Nozato, Dec. 3, $455,000.

78 Sherwood Road: Laura Chappell-Brown to Lisa Cambridge of Old Sib Road, Dec. 3, $633,500.

62 Longview Drive: Michael and Jacquelyn Memoli to Lelis Ibero and Horacio Cook of Rye, N.Y., Dec. 4, $485,000.