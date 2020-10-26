Three Ridgefield businesses burglarized early Monday

Ridgefield detectives are investigating three burglaries that occured in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 Ridgefield detectives are investigating three burglaries that occured in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 Photo: Steve Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Steve Coulter / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Three Ridgefield businesses burglarized early Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RIDGEFIELD — Burglars forced their way into three local businesses early Monday.

All three — two on Main Street and one on West Lane — “occurred during the early morning hours” between Sunday night, Oct. 25, and Monday morning, Oct. 26, according to a news release from the Ridgefield Police.

“Forced entry was made by breaking a door window, and unlocking the door,” police said.

“In all three incidents the individual(s) used the same tactics to gain entry,” according to the police.

“Once inside the individual(s) removed the cash register from two businesses, and only the cash from the third. Anywhere from $100 to $200 was taken in each incident,” they said.

Anyone with information forcing entry into the businesses by is asked to contact Detective Ryan at 203-431-2794 or the department’s tip line at 203-431-234