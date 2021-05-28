Thousands rally against Slovenian PM ahead of EU presidency May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 2:57 p.m.
1 of8 Protesters gather in downtown Ljubljana, Slovenia, Friday, May 28, 2021. Some thousands of people on Friday rallied against Slovenia's right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, reflecting mounting political pressure on the government weeks before the country takes over European Union's rotating presidency. AP Show More Show Less
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Thousands rallied in Slovenia's capital Friday against right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa, reflecting mounting pressure on the government weeks before the country takes over the European Union’s rotating presidency.
Some 20,000 people gathered at a central Ljubljana square to demand that the government step down and early elections be held. Several workers' unions and opposition parties joined the demonstration.