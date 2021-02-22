Thousands march in Armenia, demand prime minister step down

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Several thousand people marched in Armenia's capital Monday, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation amid pressure for him to step down since November over his handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan.

The protesters marched down to France Square in the center of Yerevan and blocked several adjacent streets, temporarily paralyzing traffic in the city center. After a while, the protest dissipated, but opposition politicians plan to hold another one Tuesday.