PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands in the Portland , Oregon, metro area lost power Thursday morning due to high winds.

KOIN reports that around 6:30 a.m. nearly 5,000 Portland General Electric customers had lost power.

According to PGE, most of the outages were caused by wind gusts of 30 mph. At least one outage reported is due to a tree on a power line.

In addition Pacific Power reported a handful of its customers were without power in Northeast Portland early Thursday morning. By 8 a.m., all power had been restored in the area.

In southwest Washington, Clark Public Utilities reported more than 1,200 outages shortly after 7 a.m.