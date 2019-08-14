Thomas the Tank Engine to bring school supplies to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — More than 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms) of school supplies are headed to the Flint-area along with characters from the popular children's show "Thomas & Friends."

Thomas the Tank Engine and Sir Topham Hatt are scheduled to arrive Thursday at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad in Flint.

The school supplies are for Cummings and Educare, two pre-kindergarten programs created to combat possible developmental delays following Flint's crisis with lead-tainted water. Elevated lead levels can cause such delays and other health problems.

The supplies were collected at "Day Out with Thomas" events across the country and by the United Way of Genesee County.

Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad's "Day Out with Thomas" event starts Friday and runs over the next two weekends.

Mattel owns the Thomas the Tank Engine brand.