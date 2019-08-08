This weekend Fairfield County is packed with comedians

Michael Ian Black will perform on Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. Michael Ian Black will perform on Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org. Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close This weekend Fairfield County is packed with comedians 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

American Creed

American Creed will be screened on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Register online at ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Damn Tall Buildings

Damn Tall Buildings will perform on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit chirpct.org.

Sean McConnell

Sean McConnell will perform on Aug. 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brian Gillie

Brian Gillie will perform the Roots of Rock ’n’ Roll on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street, Shelton. The concert is free but registration is required. For more information, visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Michael Ian Black

Michael Ian Black will perform on Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Funniest Comic

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest’s third round continues on Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Eight contestants will compete for laughs and six comics will advance. Tickets are $22.50-$32.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Hello Dolly!

Hello Dolly! will be screened on Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sinbad

Sinbad will perform on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55-$95. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.