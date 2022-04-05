This grandmother from CT has become famous on TikTok. Now she’s written ‘a different kind of cookbook’ April 5, 2022 Updated: April 5, 2022 4:56 p.m.
Bethel resident Barbara Costello, better known as "Brunch with Babs" on TikTok, is whipping up a new project for her fans. "Celebrate with Babs," Costello's new book, comprises holiday recipes and family traditions readers can share with their loved ones. Monday, April 4, 2022, New Canaan, Conn.
Bethel’s Barbara Costello was preparing a simple sheet pan meal in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when her daughter Elizabeth, of New Canaan, suggested sharing the video on TikTok.
“I thought it was going to be a one-time thing. … That was several hundred videos ago,” Costello joked. “People were cut off from their family, their jobs, so they had time to explore cooking. The idea of (learning from) an older person who reminded them of their mother or grandmother gave them a lot of comfort. The outpouring of emotional connection we discovered was totally unexpected.”