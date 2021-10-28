'Thin' Pacific island teams at COP26 spark fears of inequity ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL, AP Science Writer Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 9:05 a.m.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Only four Pacific islands will be represented by their leaders at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, with most island nations forced to send smaller teams.
The development has sparked fears that the voices of these countries — whose very existence is threatened by climate change despite contributing only a fraction of the world's emissions — may not be heard at the U.N. Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which begins on Sunday.
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL