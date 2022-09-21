Theater community unites for special anti-censorship podcast

NEW YORK (AP) — The theater community is banding together for a special podcast to combat censorship that features performances from plays and musicals under threat and appearances by Bryan Cranston, Raúl Esparza, Celia Keenan-Bolger and Richard Kind.
The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund's “Banned Together: An Anti-Censorship Podcast” has readings, scenes and snippets from works including Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” Jonathan Larson’s “Rent” and Eve Ensler's “The Vagina Monologues.” It is available to download now through Sept. 24 in conjunction with Banned Books Week.