Theater Barn names Moye and Caravella to lead kids’ program

The Ridgefield Theater Barn recently named Stacie Moye and Anya Caravella to lead their newly restructured kids’ program.

“These times of forced closing has allowed the RTB to closely examine all aspects of our organization with an eye on our eventual expansion,” said Executive Director Pamme Jones. “This restructuring is the foundation of a ‘ground-up’ philosophy that we have committed to in order to begin our capital campaign and will broaden our ability to pursue grants and donor opportunities that will make our expansion possible. As a theater, we chose to see the COVID closure as an opportunity.”

Part of that restructuring focused on one of the cornerstones of their organization, the Theater Barn Kids’ program. Stacie Moye, who most recently worked with New York City public schools as the production advisor for Broadway Bound, will be coming aboard as the RTBK theater program director. Moye holds a master of arts in theater education from Emerson College.

“I first met Stacie a couple of years ago when she came to interview to direct our production of A Year With Frog & Toad and was impressed by her,” said Jones. “When we began our recruiting process, I gave Stacie a call. We are incredibly delighted that the timing and stars have aligned, and excited to have her join the RTB family.”

Partnering with Moye as the RTBK music program director, to collaborate on a revamped kids’ program is Anya Caravella who has been musically directing since 2016 and launched the Glee program. A graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, she studied classical voice in Milan and also is an accomplished actress.

“Through Anya’s initiative and enthusiasm, the RTB vocal program has expanded to run year-round, and her artistic vision and community engagement has helped to shape the musical programming at the RTB,” said Jones. “For all these reasons, the Theater Barn is overjoyed that she has agreed to step into the newly expanded role of RTBK musical program director.”

For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.