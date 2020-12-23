The pandemic's toll includes an airplane parts plant in Va. BEN FINLEY, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 12:03 p.m.
Alaina O’Berry knew she’d done well for her age.
The day after graduating high school, she got a job making airplane engine parts at a Rolls Royce factory in Virginia for $18 an hour. By 22, she had an associate’s degree and planned to apply for higher-skilled positions paying up to $40 an hour.