Make Music Ridgefield returns with both live and remote performances on Sunday, June 21.

To kick off Make Music Day, the Ridgefield Playhouse will sponsor a drive-in movie sing-along of “Grease” on Saturday, June 20, at 9 p.m., at Ridgefield High School. The event is free and open to the public.

“This is a fun summer movie, with some great, iconic songs,” said Allison Stockel, executive director of the Playhouse. “It’s perfect for right now, when we all need a dose of happiness and music in our lives!”

On Sunday, there will be live music on the grounds of the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and the Lounsbury House. Musicians will be at a safe distance from the audience, who are encouraged to wear masks and practice safe social distancing.

“It will be a wonderful opportunity for people to get out, listen to some music, and then stroll down to have a Father’s Day meal at one of our fabulous restaurants,” said Jennifer DiLaura, MMD organizer.

For those who prefer to stay in, they can tune into the Ridgefield Library, A.C.T of Connecticut and the Ridgefield Theater Barn, which will all be streaming performances through their websites and Facebook.

Compassionate Ridgefield is sponsoring “Window Serenades,” a national Make Music Day event, which will be held at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings. Musicians, set up outside, will perform for residents and staff who will be safely inside at their windows. Masks, gloves and disposable microphone covers are being donated by FirstLight Home Care of Western CT.

Other events are still being planned and musicians can still sign up to play by going to ridgefield.makemusicday.org.

