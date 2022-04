RIDGEFIELD — Some members of the Planning and Zoning Commission made it clear they plan to keep recreational cannabis businesses from taking root in Ridgefield.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi appeared before the commission at its Tuesday night meeting to encourage its members to stand by the Board of Selectmen’s recent decision to oppose not only retailers, but growers, distributors and any other business affiliated with recreational marijuana.

“I would respectfully ask that you take the recommendation of the Board of Selectmen,” he said. The Planning and Zoning Commission took no action this week.

The possession, sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal in Connecticut last year. While details of the law in terms of sales and how it’s going to be overseen through state authorities continue to be ironed out, the state offered each individual municipality the chance to decide its own fate with regard to having businesses within their borders.

“By default, if we do nothing locally ... it will be legal to operate a physical business in our town,” explained Robert Hendrick, director of the Planning & Zoning Department.

“The board decided to vote 4-1 in favor of a no-use policy,” said Marconi, noting that the dissenting vote from Selectman Sean Connelly was because he believed the town should decide the matter through a vote.

Marconi noted, however, that turnout for the three public hearings that were held to discuss the matter was minimal, and consensus showed that people were not in favor of inviting in the businesses.

“We did hold three public hearings,” he said. “The first one we had four people,” with eight and 22 showing up respectively for the second and third hearings.

Marconi said that, rather than write a new law on the matter, they instead hope to see the P&Z create a zoning change or amendment that would prohibit those businesses.

One P&Z member, Joseph Sorena, immediately moved for the commission to support the BOS’s determination, seconded by Ben Nneji.

Other commissioners, however, felt they shouldn’t rush into a decision, at least without getting further clarification from the town attorney.

“I would also just like to hear what Tom Beecher has to say about procedure,” said Commissioner Elizabeth DiSalvo.

In the end, the entire P&Z — Sorena and Nneji included — voted unanimously to table Sorena’s motion until the next meeting to give Beecher time to gather more information on how to best move forward.

“We want to get it right the first time,” said Commissioner Susan Consentino.