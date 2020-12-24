The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19 MARION RENAULT, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2020 Updated: Dec. 24, 2020 1:14 a.m.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at some slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, talks with people at the hospital labs in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, does a census of the morgue at the hospital in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Autopsies have informed medicine for centuries — most recently helping to identify the opioid epidemic, improve painful cancer treatments and demystify AIDS and anthrax. Hospitals were once judged by how many autopsies they performed.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, assists with an autopsy in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
A diary of autopsies performed by Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz shows a majority of cases from early in 2019 were COVID-19 positive at NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, shows a slide of lung effected by COVID-19 at her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, walks from her office to labs and the morgue in another building at the hospital in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients' organs and how they might better treat some of the disease's more baffling symptoms.
NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy.
When the virus first arrived in U.S. hospitals, doctors could only guess what was causing its strange constellation of symptoms: What could explain why patients were losing their sense of smell and taste, developing skin rashes, struggling to breathe and reporting memory loss on top of flu-like coughs and aches?