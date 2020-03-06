The Ridgefield Thrift Shop offers a variety of unique items for spring

Spring has sprung, and the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is celebrating. Join us starting on Monday, March 16, as the shop is transformed into Le Petit Marche’ — The Little Market.

Over the colder winter months, our volunteers have been putting aside suitable items in preparation for spring. The Market will feature everything you need to get your garden started (minus the live plants and seeds, of course)!We’ll have an extensive collection of pots suitable for planting, and pretty vases for your spring forsythia and daffodils.

There’s also a nice selection of items for outside: small outdoor tables, wind chimes, and a wide assortment of decorative objects for your lawn or garden. Get the party started early by bringing some color to your yard!

But the beauty doesn’t need to stay outside. The Market will have items for your home as well, including gorgeous spring wreaths and floral arrangements. Our volunteers have used their creativity to create some of these one-of-a-kind floral displays, including a unique fairy garden that would be a fun addition in any garden.

Le Petit Marche’ starts Monday, March 16. Make sure to arrive early to get the best finds for your garden this spring!

The Ridgefield Thrift Shop will be donating five $3,000 scholarships to Ridgefield seniors. The application is available at ridgefieldthriftshop.com, and the deadline is April 10. The scholarship is open to Ridgefield students attending RHS or other private schools.

Diana Arfine