‘The Musical Rescuers’ raise money for Ridgefielder’s service dog

Tyler Hilford and Aakarsh Patel, left to right, perform as the "Musical Rescuers" in front of Kafo on Main Street.

Two Scotts Ridge Middle School students have put their musical talents to good use this fall.

Aakarsh Patel and Tyler Hilford, who make up the band “The Musical Rescuers,” played saxophone and clarinet in front of Kafo coffee shop on Main Street during the Fall in Love with Ridgefield celebration this past weekend.

The musical duo performed to raise money for a local 24-year-old resident who’s in need of a service dog to cope with PTSD.

Patel and Hilford pick a different not for profit affiliated with animals to support each year.

This year they chose Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities (ECAD) of Winchester, and all funds raised will go toward this organization. In turn, ECAD will see that the funds help Ridgefielder Allegra Jacobs get a service dog to help her cope with severe PTSD.

The 12-year-old boys had played previously in front of Kafo at the end of September, collecting $45 in donations for ECAD.

They are currently looking for other Ridgefield or Danbury venues that would let them perform for an hour once a month and raise money to help place service dogs with individuals in need.

To host The Musical Rescuers for the month of November or December, contact Allegra Jacobs at ajacobs1995@gmail.com.