The Latest: COVID-19 hospitalizations plummet after jabs The Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 5:48 a.m.
LONDON — Researchers in Scotland say its COVID-19 vaccination program has led to a sharp drop in hospitalizations.
Scientists from the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland found that the Pfizer vaccine reduced hospital admissions by as much as 85% and the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot cut admissions by up to 94%.
The Associated Press