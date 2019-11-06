The Latest: Wisconsin Assembly to attempt veto overrides

1:10 p.m.

The Republican majority leader of the Wisconsin Assembly is leading the push to override three partial budget vetoes by Gov. Tony Evers.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke sent his colleagues a letter Wednesday urging for support of the overrides on Thursday. But Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says that no Democrats will support the votes. Republicans need Democratic backing to be successful.

The override attempt will be the first in Wisconsin in a decade.

The vetoes killed $15 million in funding to create a northern Wisconsin regional crisis center and blocked $5 million a year for doctors who care for people in state health-care programs. The third one gave the Evers administration more flexibility in how to spend $500,000 to increase the number of health care providers.

