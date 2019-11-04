The Latest: Trump says whistleblower must testify

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

8 a.m.

12:45 a.m.

The whistleblower who raised alarms about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and touched off the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans. That from the whistleblower's lawyer.

The offer made over the weekend to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the intelligence committee, was aimed in part at fending off escalating attacks by Trump and his GOP allies who are demanding the whistleblower's identity be revealed.

It would allow Republicans to ask questions of the whistleblower without having to go through the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff of California. Mark Zaid, the whistleblower's attorney, said the whistleblower would answer questions directly from Republican members "in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury."