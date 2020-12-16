The Latest: S. Korea reports new daily high, mulls new steps The Associated Press Dec. 16, 2020 Updated: Dec. 16, 2020 1:47 a.m.
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported another high in daily coronavirus increases as health officials face growing pressure to enforce stricter social distancing to slow the spread in the capital area.
The 1,078 cases confirmed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the national caseload to 45,442. The death toll was 612 after 25 COVID-19 patients died in the past 48 hours, the two deadliest days since the outbreak began.
