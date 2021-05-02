The Latest: Pakistan restricts border travel to fight virus The Associated Press May 2, 2021 Updated: May 2, 2021 11:01 a.m.
In an aerial view, workers bury a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery reserved for those who died of complications related to coronavirus in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
In an aerial view, workers bury a coffin containing the body of a COVID-19 victim at a cemetery reserved for those who died of complications related to coronavirus in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
FILE - In this March 10, 2021 file photo, a healthcare worker injects a man with a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination campaign, at the Maria Simmons elementary school in Vieques, Puerto Rico. A spike in cases and hospitalizations has put medical experts at odds with the government, which is struggling to protect people's health while also trying to prevent an economic implosion on an island battered by hurricanes, earthquakes and a prolonged financial crisis.
A banner reads "No Violence, No Lockdown, No Big Reset, but Freedom and Love" during a demonstration against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Protestors holding yellow umbrellas and the Dutch flag cross Prinsengracht canal during a demonstration against coronavirus related restrictions in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Representatives of candidates wait to enter a vote counting center for the state legislature elections amid a weekend lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus Kochi, Kerala state, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Election officials sit wearing masks and face shields during the counting of votes of Assam state assembly election in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 2, 2021. With Indian hospitals struggling to secure a steady supply of oxygen, and more COVID-19 patients dying amid the shortages, a court in New Delhi said it would start punishing government officials for failing to deliver the life-saving items.
People ride an escalator along the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is bouncing back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with increases in airport passengers and tourism.
A man takes part in "Cycle to Save Lives" a 48 hour, non-stop static relay cycle challenge at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, also know as the Neasden Temple, the largest Hindu temple in the UK, in north London, to raise money to help coronavirus relief efforts in India, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The challenge sees people combining at three different venues in the UK, cycling in a static relay the equivalent distance of 7,600 Km, which is the distance from London to Delhi.
People take part in "Cycle to Save Lives" a 48 hour, non-stop static relay cycle challenge at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, also know as the Neasden Temple, the largest Hindu temple in the UK, in north London, to raise money to help coronavirus relief efforts in India, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The challenge sees people participating at three different venues in the UK, cycling in a static relay the equivalent distance of 7,600 Km, which is the distance from London to Delhi.
Italy's commissioner for COVID emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, center, visits a new vaccination hub for coronavirus at the Porta di Roma shopping arcade, in Rome, Sunday, May 2, 2021.
A demonstrator with the Brazilian flag painted on his face, shouts slogans during a caravan backing President Jair Bolsonaro's anti-coronavirus-lockdown stance, marking May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Brasilia, Brazil, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
A waiter works in a restaurant in Venice, northern Italy, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Italy is gradually reopening after six months of rotating virus closures allowing outdoor dining.
People visit the Rialto bridge in Venice, northern Italy, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Italy is gradually reopening after six months of rotating virus closures allowing outdoor dining.
A man wearing a protective face mask amid the new coronavirus pandemic, takes part in a Panamanian Union workers' march, in the annual May Day parade in Panama City, Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Relatives react to heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021.
A nurse administers the second dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person at a hospital, in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed the new lockdown restrictions that will last until May 17, spanning the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and the Eid holiday, after COVID-19 infections and fatalities hit record high levels.
Pope Francis prays in the Gregorian Chapel in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Pope Francis led a special prayer service Saturday evening to invoke the end of the pandemic.
27 of27
ISLAMABAD---- Pakistan’s national body to control coronavirus decided Sunday to temporarily restrict the country's borders to people coming in from Afghanistan and Iran.
Inbound pedestrian movement from those two countries will halt at midnight May 4 until May 20 with the exception of Pakistani citizens in Afghanistan and Iran who want to return home and extreme medical emergency cases.
Written By
The Associated Press