The Latest: US declares a public health emergency post-Ida

Aug. 30, 2021
The Latest on Hurricane Ida:
WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials Monday declared public health emergencies for Louisiana and Mississippi, seeking to suspend government red tape that may get in the way of providing help to people affected by Hurricane Ida.
