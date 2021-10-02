The Latest: More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations The Associated Press Oct. 2, 2021 Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 2:48 a.m.
American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.
The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.
